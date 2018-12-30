Steelers win 16-13, but help doesn’t come in Baltimore

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2018, 7:40 PM EST
The Steelers didn’t look good against the Bengals on Sunday, but they needed a win more than they needed to look pretty.

They got that win when kicker Matt McCrane made his third field goal of the day with two minutes left in the game. The kick made the score 16-13 and the Steelers defense came up with the stop they needed to end the season with a 9-6-1 record.

Winning alone wasn’t enough to send the Steelers to the playoffs as they needed either a Ravens loss to the Browns or a tie in Sunday night’s game between the Titans and Colts to push them to the postseason. Players remained in a packed Heinz Field to watch the final minutes of the game in Baltimore and root for their divisional rivals from Cleveland.

Their wish did not come true. The Ravens held on and the Steelers are now clinging to the slimmest of playoff threads.

The Steelers were shut out for the entire first half until McCrane, who was signed this week when Chris Boswell went on injured reserve, hit a field goal at the whistle to put them in the locker room down 10-3. Ben Roethlisberger threw an interception that Shaun Williams took back for the Bengals’ only touchdown of the game, but bounced back to hit JuJu Smith-Schuster for a touchdown in the second half.

Roethlisberger went over 5,000 yards for the season while going 31-of-45 for 287 yards. The Steelers offense appeared to miss wide receiver Antonio Brown, who sat with a knee injury, but they were able to just enough to back up an outstanding defensive performance.

It wasn’t enough, though, and four losses in the five previous games proved to be too much for the Steelers to overcome.

  3. Two words: Denver, Oakland

    If the Steelers hadn’t been so careless and disinterested in those games they wouldn’t have been in this position. Nice coaching job Tomlin.

  7. I am sorry Steelers fans you lose any right to sympathy when you need to rely on the Cleveland Browns to save your season!

  8. Once again, an absolutely horrible call by the officials screws Pittsburgh and determines the outcome of a game. Not to mention the awful 3rd down spot that gave the ravens a first down.

  10. Steelers barely beat the dumpster fire Bengals by 3 points. Why should they get “help” from Baltimore, who is a much better team! And RothLESSburger should retire. His drama is hurting Pittsburg. And the way Pittsburg treated former players like Harrison, sack leader of the organization, and Leveon Bell this year, call this sitout for the playoffs as KARMA!

  11. Congrats Ravens’ fans. I’m not gonna lie, I was rooting against the Ravens, just as you would the Steelers if the rolls were reversed. The Ravens got hot at the right time.

    I would hope this would end Tomlin’s tenure, but it won’t. That fact should make every team in the AFC happy. Lol

  13. What a horrible division. The Ratbirds and Kneelers barely beat two teams with losing records when their playoff lives depended on it. And I thought Romo was a good analyst? If he was he wouldn’t be giving us the “No one wants to face the Ratbirds in the playoffs”, BS. The Browns, with nothing to play for, almost beat them and they were at home. The NFL should cancel tonights game of the Colts vs Titans and declare them the 4th and 6th seeds.

  14. Steelers barely squeak by Bengals team with 12 players on IR and now your blaming the refs? Typical Steelers fans just accept it your not good and definitely not a playoff team

  16. LOL!!!

    REMEMBER in Week 1 when the Cleveland Brown robbed on the win by nfl officiating?!?

    I remember.

    Sit down and shut up, steeler kids.

  18. Imagine if BB was the coach of the Steelers… 10 Super Bowl wins at least! Trippin’ Tomlin has been holding this team down for so long. He’s not capable of making in-game adjustments. He just hopes the other team screws up.

  19. The Ravens are one team that can come to Gillette and steal a win in the playoffs. I was really pulling for Cleveland to knock them off.

  20. The Steelers don’t deserve to be in the playoffs after losing to the Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, and allowing a tie against the Browns in week one. These are all games they should have potentially won. Tomlin is a cheerleader coach and to top it all off, those pro-bowlers deserve him along with Pittsburg’s fanbase. They don’t have class. Good riddance.

  21. Too funny! Two minutes after the game ends and the Steelers’ fans are already whining about the refs! I LOVE IT! Congratulations Steelers’ fans on 17 straight weeks of whining and belly aching about the officiating! You really outdid yourselves this season which, by the way, IS OVER. Hahahahahahaha!

  24. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    The Ravens are one team that can come to Gillette and steal a win in the playoffs. I was really pulling for Cleveland to knock them off.

    __________________________________________________________

    Well, they got to beat the Chargers in LA first. They beat them a few weeks ago, but every match-up is different. I remember the Patriots blowing out the Jets in 2010 only to lose to them in the divisional round of the post-season. What you did in the regular season has ZERO to do with your performances in the playoffs.

  26. I can’t wait to hear what Tomlin has to say. If he had any backbone he’d instill some discipline on the team and they wouldn’t lose to bottom feeders like they always do. He should be fired for this year’s total collapse when they had a big lead.

  28. Well, they got to beat the Chargers in LA first. They beat them a few weeks ago, but every match-up is different.

    No, the game is in Baltimore Divisional winners play at home, wildcards on the road.

  31. jamestaylor2020 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:50 pm
    Steelers barely squeak by Bengals team with 12 players on IR and now your blaming the refs? Typical Steelers fans just accept it your not good and definitely not a playoff team
    ——————————————
    Steeler fans always blame the Refs for the teams failures. Go over to the fan blog BTSC, Behind the Shower Curtain, and read the game threads. Waaaaaa Waaaaaa Waaaaaa, the Refs this, the Refs that. They still insist that the James non-catch vs the Pats last year in the EZ was a catch, lol. Even though every neutral analyst agrees the Refs got the call right.

  34. footballseasonrules says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:53 pm
    The Steelers don’t deserve to be in the playoffs after losing to the Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, and allowing a tie against the Browns in week one.

    _——–

    Using your “logic”, the Pats don’t deserve to be in the playoffs either. Jags, Titans, Lions, Dolphins, and to top it off, the Steelers. So let’s just remove them, they are not playoff “worthy.”

  35. Mike Tomlin and staff need to go because the players are not listening to them. Or else discipline is too weak. So much wasted talent. Missing the playoffs is the tipping point.

  36. TimTebowGodOfFootballKarma says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:54 pm
    Too funny! Two minutes after the game ends and the Steelers’ fans are already whining about the refs! I LOVE IT!
    ——————

    They’re even crying about the refs in a game they didn’t even play in. That is how sad and desperate they have become.

  37. youngnoizecom says:
    December 30, 2018 at 8:07 pm
    Tomlin needs to point the finger at management for not accommodating Le’Veon. This could’ve been avoided.
    ———————————–
    The Steelers first mistake was offering $14 million a year to a RB. The 2nd was putting the franchise tag on Bell for the 2nd year in a row. Can you imagine what kind of defensive help they could have gotten with that $14 million? No RB is worth more than $10 million a year in what is now mostly a passing league.

  38. Normal Steeler post game comment progression:

    1. Blame it on refs making bad calls
    2. Blame Burfict
    3. Ben tells everyone how injured he is

  41. REMEMBER Week One: “Garrett wrapped up steelers quarterback ben roethlisberger on a third-down incompletion and was called for a personal foul. On the next play, Steelers running back James Conner ran in for a touchdown and a 6-0 Steelers lead

    Keep on cryin’, steelers kids.

  42. Big Bum was able to hang a SWEET, SWEET 16 points in a HOME GAME against the VERY WORST DEFENSE in the entire NFL. His early pick six was playoff form for him. Sigh. The Steelers have 3 playoff wins in the past 8 seasons. They will not sniff another Super Bowl until Trip Tomlin and Big Bum are gone.

  43. steelpenguin6687 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 8:09 pm
    footballseasonrules says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:53 pm
    The Steelers don’t deserve to be in the playoffs after losing to the Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, and allowing a tie against the Browns in week one.

    _——–

    Using your “logic”, the Pats don’t deserve to be in the playoffs either. Jags, Titans, Lions, Dolphins, and to top it off, the Steelers. So let’s just remove them, they are not playoff “worthy.”
    ——————————————————
    The Pats didn’t need to wait to see if the Browns, the freaking Browns, could beat the Ratbirds, while they barely beat the Bengwads to see if they made the playoffs. The Pats secured the 2 seed by winning in a blow out today and had already clinched a playoff berth.

  47. umassdebatingteam says:
    December 30, 2018 at 8:16 pm
    Maybe coach Trippy needs to wear a larger cross around his neck next year. Finding religion only helps in prison coach. Just ask Ben.

    im mad as a hornet for the steelers missing the playoffs, but you sir are a dumb jock. big ben never went to prison in his life. so what are you implying, mmmkay?

    by the way holmes, don’t drop the soap.

  48. it was so great seeing the biggest babies (steelers) knocked out–why was the game so close—good try bengals—great job Ravens- the original Browns beat the new bRowns. I can never support cheap shot williams— Mayfield will be good….

    the biggest chokers continue to be the vikings

  50. Lol at Pats’ fans chastising the Steelers fans that are talking about calls (I’m not one). All we have heard is you guys cry about Goodell for years, and his great conspiracy against NE. Do you realize how ridiculous you sound? Everyone else does.

  51. Hopefully Brady will get back to his old form. The Patriots haven’t peaked yet. Maybe it’s not too late.

  52. tedmurph says:
    December 30, 2018 at 8:20 pm
    Now all this sorry fan base of this gutless team has is rooting against the Pats. Pathetic

    ——

    C’mon man, they can still root for a titans-colts tie. Don’t take that away yet.

  53. styro1 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 8:19 pm
    steelpenguin6687 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 8:09 pm
    footballseasonrules says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:53 pm
    The Steelers don’t deserve to be in the playoffs after losing to the Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, and allowing a tie against the Browns in week one.

    _——–

    Using your “logic”, the Pats don’t deserve to be in the playoffs either. Jags, Titans, Lions, Dolphins, and to top it off, the Steelers. So let’s just remove them, they are not playoff “worthy.”
    ——————————————————
    The Pats didn’t need to wait to see if the Browns, the freaking Browns, could beat the Ratbirds, while they barely beat the Bengwads to see if they made the playoffs. The Pats secured the 2 seed by winning in a blow out today and had already clinched a playoff berth.

    ————-

    I knew the ball would bounce too many times for some to follow.

  54. They’re even crying about the refs in a game they didn’t even play in. That is how sad and desperate they have become.

    In a couple of hours, they’ll blame Tony Romo and Jim Nance for being biased. It never ends and it never stops being hilarious. But it’s a blessing in disguise. Steelers can’t win playoff games. They had a first round bye last year and got bounced out by a team that notched 5 wins this season.

  55. This team from top to bottom has top-five league talent. How can you explain playing to the level of the bottom feeder teams year after year. How can you explain losing your last 10 challenges. How can you explain having The clock management of a kid. Well, The standard has become the standard.Mike Tomlin. Thank you

  56. Butler and Smith will be fired by next week! Their careers in the NFL are over. If you want Tomlin fired you have to buy the team.Although he adds nothing to the team excepts mistakes.

  57. steelpenguin6687 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 8:09 pm
    footballseasonrules says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:53 pm
    The Steelers don’t deserve to be in the playoffs after losing to the Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, and allowing a tie against the Browns in week one.

    ____________________________________________________________

    Using your “logic”, the Pats don’t deserve to be in the playoffs either. Jags, Titans, Lions, Dolphins, and to top it off, the Steelers. So let’s just remove them, they are not playoff “worthy.”

    ____________________________________________________________

    I have no dog in this fight, but the Patriots actually won their division and beat playoff-caliber teams, such as the Bears, Colts, Chiefs, Texans, and Vikings (missed the playoffs but still had a winning record). The Steelers were swept by the AFC West. This team was in the super bowl just last season. What have the Steelers proven with Tomlin since he was gifted Bill Cowher’s roster in 2009? They have potentially the most talent in the league, but continue to underachieve.

  59. TLawp6 doesn’t represent Pats fans any more than droolboy reps steeler fans. Both are embarrassments. Steelers fans deserve every admonishment in the book about being crybabies. It’s What they do. When is the the time?

  62. The Steelers and their fans had to know this team was in trouble when they played the 0-16 Hue led Browns to a tie in week 1!

    How can a team with so much talent be sooo average?

  63. steeldominance says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:49 pm
    Once again, an absolutely horrible call by the officials screws Pittsburgh and determines the outcome of a game.
    ————————————————————————————
    How many terrible plays and penalties did Pittsburgh have that put themselves in that position? It`s OK you can still have a participation trophy.

  64. I have no dog in this fight, but the Patriots actually won their division and beat playoff-caliber teams, such as the Bears, Colts, Chiefs, Texans, and Vikings (missed the playoffs but still had a winning record). The Steelers were swept by the AFC West. This team was in the super bowl just last season. What have the Steelers proven with Tomlin since he was gifted Bill Cowher’s roster in 2009? They have potentially the most talent in the league, but continue to underachieve.

    _————

    No argument with your statement. As a Steelers’ fan, I completely agree, they deserved to miss the playoffs. But the posters logic wasn’t who the Patriots beat to get there, it was based on the bad teams the Steelers lost to as a reason they should not get in, and if that is the criteria, the Pats lost to quite a few bad teams themselves.

  66. tedmurph says:
    December 30, 2018 at 8:38 pm
    TLawp6 doesn’t represent Pats fans any more than droolboy reps steeler fans. Both are embarrassments. Steelers fans deserve every admonishment in the book about being crybabies. It’s What they do. When is the the time?

    Easy there ted,
    I know many Steelers fans who are wonderful, thoughtful, generous people. None of them post here however. I can respect an enthusiastic fan. Not so much for those who make broad brush denigrating comments.

  67. The Pats lost to some bad teams, but beat a lot of good ones. They didn’t just make the playoffs, they have the #2 seed and a bye. steeler fans have trouble facing reality. The season is OVER./. Bubye

  68. steeldominance says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:49 pm
    Once again, an absolutely horrible call by the officials screws Pittsburgh and determines the outcome of a game. Not to mention the awful 3rd down spot that gave the ravens a first down.
    ——————

    Once again blaming all their woes on the refs.

  69. jamestaylor2020 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Steelers barely squeak by Bengals team with 12 players on IR and now your blaming the refs? Typical Steelers fans just accept it your not good and definitely not a playoff team.

    —–

    I believe Tyler Boyd made it 16 players on IR.

  70. And in unison now Steelers fans

    >>>>>>>>>”WE DON’T NEED NO STINKING LE’VEON BELL”<<<<<<<<<<<<

  71. “Well, they got to beat the Chargers in LA first. They beat them a few weeks ago, but every match-up is different. I remember the Patriots blowing out the Jets in 2010 only to lose to them in the divisional round of the post-season. What you did in the regular season has ZERO to do with your performances in the playoffs.”

    The Chargers are a wild card and have to make the cross country trip to Baltimore, a division champ.

  72. Steelers fans = just as annoying as Patriots fans. Both just go away for a while.

    Sincerely,
    Football fans

