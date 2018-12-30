Stephen Ross still undecided about Adam Gase’s future

Getty Images

The Dolphins are expected to make one significant change in the near future. It’s unclear whether a second significant change will happen.

Although V.P. of football operations Mike Tannenbaum is widely expected to be relieved of his duties, owner Stephen Ross remains undecided about whether to keep coach Adam Gase for a fourth season.

The lean is to make a change, but Ross prefers to have confidence that he’ll be able to hire a significant upgrade before pulling the trigger. Bolstering the case to push Gase out is the simple fact that it will be difficult if not impossible to replace Tannenbaum at a time when Gase holds final-say authorities. Unless he gives that power up, the Dolphins may have no choice but to fire Gase and start over.

It’s believed Ross is interested in Ravens coach John Harbaugh, and it’s believed that the Ravens are willing to listen, but that it won’t be cheap to get Harbaugh. And Ross may have competition with other teams, including quite possibly the Broncos.