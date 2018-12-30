Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills will look to DT Harrison Phillips with Kyle Williams hanging up the cleats.

Looking for answers about a disappointing Dolphins defense.

The Patriots are playing for a bye on Sunday.

Jets QB Sam Darnold‘s Christmas gift to his offensive linemen didn’t get the intended response.

Sunday’s Ravens game will offer a preview of the AFC North’s future.

The Bengals cornerbacks will be on the spot this Sunday.

Special teams is an area where the Browns still need to improve.

Rookie S Terrell Edmunds was an iron man on the Steelers defense.

Clemson’s win was an enjoyable one in the Texans locker room.

Sunday night’s game is a playoff game for the Colts.

A look back at Jaguars QB Blake Bortles‘ career.

Titans P Brett Kern keeps a close eye on the weather.

A coaching decision is just the start of the offseason work for the Broncos.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton broke down CB Charvarius Ward‘s play.

The Chargers are looking for a better result than they got in their first matchup with Denver.

Raiders K Daniel Carlson is pushing for a franchise record.

Antwaun Woods and Maliek Collins are gaining recognition on the Cowboys offensive line.

Running through some of Giants QB Eli Manning‘s best moments against the Cowboys.

Numbers that matter for the Eagles on Sunday.

The end of the 2018 season finds the Washington franchise at a low point.

LB Leonard Floyd has solidified himself as part of the Bears future.

It’s a long shot, but the Lions could wind up with the No. 2 pick in the draft.

The Packers named their final game captains of the 2018 season.

Vikings RB Latavius Murray has limited company when it comes to tall running backs.

It’s not clear who will play left guard for the Falcons on Sunday.

C Ryan Kalil will call it a career after the Panthers are done on Sunday.

Saints CB P.J. Williams has avoided injury this season.

Assessing Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy‘s value on and off the field.

The Cardinals can stop shuffling their offensive line after Sunday’s game.

The Rams have more to play for in Week 17 than they did last year.

RB Raheem Mostert is expected to be in the 49ers’ plans in 2019.

Ball security has been a strong suit for the Seahawks.