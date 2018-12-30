Texans hold Jaguars to 37 yards in first half, lead 17-3

AP

Pencil the Texans in as AFC South champions.

Houston has a 17-3 lead on the Jaguars at halftime and are 31-2 under Bill O’Brien when they have a lead at intermission.

The Texans, who need to win to clinch the AFC South, have not allowed the Jaguars to get anything going on offense. Jacksonville has 37 yards and one first down. It is 1-for-7 on third down and has punted five times.

The Jaguars’ only scoring drive came on a muffed punt by Houston’s DeAndre Carter that was recovered at the Houston 10 by Blair Brown. Jacksonville gained only 3 yards on the drive, settling for a chip-shot Kai Forbath field goal.

It’s been all Houston since.

Blake Bortles, perhaps playing his final game for the Jaguars, is 7-of-11 for 29 yards.

Deshaun Watson has seven carries for 48 yards and a touchdown and has completed 11-of-15 passes for 82 yards. But he also has taken three sacks, giving him an NFL-high 59 for the season.

DeAndre Hopkins has six catches for 62 yards, and the Texans’ search for a complimentary receiver continues after losing Demaryius Thomas last week. The Texans previously lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury.

Yannick Ngakoue has 1.5 sacks, four tackles, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss for the Jaguars.

J.J. Watt has a sack and a forced fumble for the Texans.