The Ravens are the AFC North champs

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2018, 7:49 PM EST
Getty Images

Week 17 was almost the cruelest week for the Ravens once again

They lost a playoff spot when Tyler Boyd scored a touchdown for the Bengals on fourth down last year and that memory was on everyone’s mind in the final minutes of Sunday’s game. Baltimore led 20-7 in the first half, but they weren’t able to come up with any touchdowns in the second half while Baker Mayfield kept getting the Browns into the end zone.

Mayfield’s third touchdown pass of the day cut Baltimore’s lead to 26-24 with 3:24 left in the game and the Browns defense came up with its best effort of the day on the ensuing drive to force a three and out that got the ball back in Mayfield’s hands. The Browns drove into Ravens territory, but felt that a 57-yard field goal was too much to ask of Greg Joseph on fourth down with just over a minute left.

Mayfield dropped back to pass and tried to drop a ball over Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley, but Mosley went up to get it and seal the win with an interception. The 26-24 win makes the Ravens this year’s AFC North champs and likely leaves the Steelers home for the postseason, so it’s a happy night on many fronts in Baltimore.

Mayfield threw three touchdowns to go with three interceptions and his final scoring pass gave him the single-season record for touchdown passes by a quarterback. The ending was sour, but the future is very bright for this year’s first overall draft pick.

The final pick of the first round had a good day as well. Lamar Jackson ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns while winning for the sixth time in seven starts. He nearly had a third score, but fumbled while trying to go over the top late in the first half. The Browns returned the fumble for a touchdown, but officials whistled the play dead in a decision that definitely changed the way the rest of the contest played out.

The Ravens also got 117 rushing yards from Kenneth Dixon and 76 from Gus Edwards, but the inability to do more than settle for field goals in the second half is something they’ll need to work on before hosting the Chargers in the Wild Card round next weekend.

Permalink 50 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

50 responses to “The Ravens are the AFC North champs

  2. I’m only watching the AFC portion of the playoffs during wildcard week. It’s a complete joke that the 11-5 Patriots (undefeated at home, what a coincidence) get a first round bye. Everyone knows the playing field at Foxborough is not neutral and the refs cheat for the Pats there, so what’s the point of watching such nonsense after.

  3. Baltimore shouldn’t scare anyone in the playoffs

    The offense they are running is the same thing the Broncos were doing with Tebow. They had a top D and had a QB like Baltimore who isn’t accurate.

  4. Man, the Browns got absolutely hosed on that Peppers return that was blown dead. Not the first time this year either. Still, Mayfield is the real deal and they got rid of Hue. It’s looking up.

  10. vancouversportsbro says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:50 pm
    I’m only watching the AFC portion of the playoffs during wildcard week. It’s a complete joke that the 11-5 Patriots (undefeated at home, what a coincidence) get a first round bye. Everyone knows the playing field at Foxborough is not neutral and the refs cheat for the Pats there, so what’s the point of watching such nonsense after

    So you come on an article about the Ravens to CRY😭 about the Patriots

    And why is it a “joke “ that an 11-5 team gets a first round bye. ?

    Who should be the #2 seed?

    JEALOUS much???

  15. The game was annoying to watch with that awful noise being made by someone from the stands on and off all game long. I was hoping they’d find them and boot them

  16. They said Lamar couldn’t do it. They said he wasn’t a quarterback. They said Lamar wouldn’t last and would end up like RGIII. Don’t listen to they, Lamar is a winner, quarterback and here to stay for many years to come.

  17. The Ravens D is good, but not great. Two of Mayfield’s interceptions were bad throws.

    Even though they had 3 int’s, that defense gave up over 400 yards and Mayfield threw for 3 TD’s on them. I don’t see them scaring anyone in the playoffs.

  20. The Ravens are the AFC North champs. Talk about damning them with faint praise. Oh and “no one wants to face the Ratbirds”! I’d rather the Pats face Baltimore than the Chargers, Colts or Texans.

  22. Congrats Ravens’ fans. As a Steelers’ fan, I say it was a fitting end to the Steelers season. They underachieved once again, and to be quite honest, and in my opinion, the Steelers will go nowhere with Tomlin at the helm. Others my not agree with that opinion, but I really feel that is the case. I think Tomlin is probably a top notch person, but I think a change of scenery, would benefit both parties.

  23. Last sequence of playcalls were headscratchers for Cleveland. You’re on the 39 yard line with over a minute left, and you call four straight passes? Browns gonna Brown though.

  25. For Cleveland Browns fans who is a greater rival- Baltimore or Pittsburgh? The Steelers.

    Salute the Baltimore Ravens for winning the division!

  27. I hope you all noticed Lamar immediately coming over to give respect to Baker right after that pick. The AFC North is not the quality it used to be, and not as good as a couple NFC divisions, but it’s going to be fun watching these young guys take over. Browns are legit for sure, Ravens are IMO a year away from being a deep playoff threat.

    As for the Steelers, not sure they will be part of that future. I mean, if you can’t even make the playoffs with a HOF QB and two of the league’s very best receivers… the sun is setting in western PA as the other teams overachieve with heart.

  28. I would rather face the Ravens in the title game than the Divisional round need time to plan against those all out blitzes and strong running game from them. Hopefully Houston wins their game which will most likely be against the Colts.

  30. Amusing to see the Steelers and their entire stadium full of hanky wavers root for the team that tied them and put them in this position!
    …and that tie was when they were still a bad team!

  31. I also wonder what some of you are watching with Jackson. Ravens smartly have put QB runs in like Carolina did with Cam Newton but in a different way with Jackson because he’s a more sudden type of runner instead of a power body like Newton, but the guy went 14-24 for nearly 200 yards with no turnovers. Just like he did at Louisville, you can see the progression in his recognition in the passing game from his first start to now for those who want to pigeon hole him as a one trick pony.

  35. Do t forget the ravens were a game away from making the playoffs last year. And the browns went 0-16 for the second time in history last year. Step forward for both teams. And a good look at the AFCN champ battle for the future. Lamar. Baker. Pittsburgh is gonna have to catch up and cincy goes back to being a joke. Love that the AFCN rivalry is back on!

  36. Dont forget the ravens were a game away from making the playoffs last year. And the browns went 0-16 for the second time in history last year. Step forward for both teams. And a good look at the AFCN champ battle for the future. Lamar. Baker. Pittsburgh is gonna have to catch up and cincy goes back to being a joke. Love that the AFCN rivalry is back on!

  37. The refs were awful in this game. Just plain awful. Both teams had points wiped off the board because of bad calls. With that said the Ravens got lucky. The secondary was absolute trash outside of Jimmy Smith. Let’s just hope they can figure it out in a week

  40. The Steelers beat the Patriots this year. That’s their SB.
    But in the end only one team wins. That will stick, the rest are all losers.

  42. Lotta nervous Patriots fans posting here, doing what nervous New Englanders do: get obstinate and delusional.

  43. Browns win that game if the refs don’t blow dead the fumble return for a TD. That was a momentum changer and a total gift to the Ravens.

  44. Couple posters just can’t get over the Malcolm Butler interception when the Pats won the Super Bowl. Gives me huge pleasure that game ruined their lives.

  45. joetoronto says:
    December 30, 2018 at 8:06 pm
    Lamar Jackson is clearly better than Josh Allen, who the Bills traded up to get.

    I agree – and clearly Flacco too. But I wonder how long he can hold up running like that. He doesnt even slide…

  46. I am happy for once with my Browns season…the future is bright.

    But 1 question, how do you go ALL season long and not find a capable field goal kicker?

    Dorsey? Williams? Anyone know?

    Freaking ridiculous.

    I like Williams but I really hope we hire Arians. Williams back to DC. His son is not as good at it as he is.

  48. AFC is wide open , Chiefs clearly have the best QB and a suspect defense
    Patriots first game will be the first good team they have played in over half a season ( look at last 7:games, all stiffs) and they lost two of them
    Chargers would seem to be best balanced of them all but have no pedigree
    Ravens are decent but definitely not championship material
    Titans or colts ? Nah…although the Titans pounded New England.

    If KC just stays focused they should win it

  49. I was really hoping Browns won, especially with how much help they had from the refs. It’s terrifying to think about them coming to Foxborough with that defense.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!