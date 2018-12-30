Things not going Texans’ way but have forged 3-3 tie

AP

The Texans have had two replay reviews go against them and failed to get into the end zone on three plays inside the 5-yard line. The only good news is they held Jacksonville out of the end zone inside the red zone.

Houston and Jacksonville are tied 3-3 with 5:20 remaining in the first quarter.

The Texans went three-and-out on their first series. Then, after holding Jacksonville to a three-and-out, the Texans muffed the punt.

Houston returner DeAndre Carter was run over by D.J. Chark as he attempted to field Logan Cooke‘s punt. One official threw a flag, but it was waved off, with another overruling. Officials ruled Chark was blocked into Carter.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone challenged that the ball hit Carter before it hit Chark’s helmet, and he won his seventh challenge in eight tries this season. Blair Brown recovered at the Houston 10.

The Jaguars, though, managed only 3 yards before Kai Forbath kicked a 25-yard field goal.

The Texans drove right down the field on their next series, but had to settle for a 23-yard field goal. Deshaun Watson ran for 3 yards on first down. Officials initially ruled he scored a 2-yard touchdown on second down, but it was overturned on replay. Watson was stopped for no gain from the 1 on third down by Yannick Ngakoue and Telvin Smith, and the Texans lined up to try again on fourth down when Lamar Miller was called for a false start. That changed Bill O’Brien’s mind, and he sent out the the field goal unit.

The Texans lead the league in presnap penalties.

The Jaguars have had three series, though, and have nine plays and 11 yards.