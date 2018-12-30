Todd Bowles on Jets’ talent level: Coaches are supposed to win with anybody

Getty Images

The Jets are expected to fire head coach Todd Bowles at some point in the near future, but Bowles remained unwilling to discuss his status after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Bowles has consistently refused to answer questions about his job security in recent weeks, but he did field some other questions that nipped at the edges of his outlook. Bowles said he expects to meet with CEO Christopher Johnson tomorrow “and we will go from there” and that he felt about the same as the team’s record — 4-12 — when asked about his emotional state.

He also fielded questions about whether expectations for the team were realistic given the talent on hand during his four years with the team. Bowles said coaches “feel like you can with anybody.”

“As a coach, you are supposed to win, regardless of who is on your roster. And you know, we have guys that can play and we have guys that are coming along that are young. We have guys that got injured, but that’s everybody in the league. So you know we don’t use that excuse.”

Whatever the obstacles, Bowles didn’t win nearly enough after going 10-6 in 2015 to open his tenure with the Jets and that’s why someone else will be taking over the reins sooner rather than later.