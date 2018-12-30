Tom Coughlin, Doug Marrone, David Caldwell will return in 2019

Getty Images

The Jaguars ended their 2018 season with another loss, but the drop from the AFC title game to the AFC South basement won’t cost executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, head coach Doug Marrone or General Manager David Caldwell their jobs.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a statement just after his team’s 20-3 loss to the Texans that said he was sticking with all three men for at least another year.

Khan said that “stability should not be confused with satisfaction” and no one in Jacksonville can be satisfied by this year’s 5-11 record. The team will have a lot of work to do this offseason when it comes to managing a tight cap situation and finding a quarterback other than Blake Bortles to lead their offense.

That work can begin in earnest now that the year is done and the brass knows that they’ll remain in place.