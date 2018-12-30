Tom Coughlin rips “disrespectful, selfish” Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon

Getty Images

Jaguars front office boss Tom Coughlin is not happy with two of his young running backs.

Leonard Fournette (who was inactive) and T.J. Yeldon (who was active but never touched the ball) were seen on the bench not appearing to pay attention to the game during today’s loss to the Texans. Afterward, Coughlin released a statement saying he was disappointed in both of them.

“I am disappointed in the behavior today from T.J. Yeldon and Leonard Fournette. They were disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player,” Coughlin said.

The Jaguars passed on players including Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson to select Fournette with the fourth overall pick in last year’s draft. That was a huge mistake even if Fournette had developed into an All-Pro running back, as no running back provides the value of a franchise quarterback like Mahomes and Watson. But Fournette really hasn’t developed into a top running back, and it has to be troubling to the franchise that he looked so disinterested during today’s game.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Yeldon sent packing this offseason. The Jaguars are pretty much stuck with Fournette, but Coughlin surely wants him to know that he needs to shape up.