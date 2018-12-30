Two teams go worst to first for second straight season

Getty Images

The Texans wrapped up the AFC South title with Sunday afternoon’s 20-3 win over the Jaguars and that completed a big turnaround for both teams.

Jacksonville went from first place to last place over the course of a year while the Texans made the opposite trip. It’s the second time that Houston has pulled off that worst to first transition in their history and the 25th time that a team has done it since the start of the 2003 season.

The 24th team to do it was the Bears, who wrapped up their division title a couple of weeks ago. It’s the second straight year that two teams have gone from the basement to the penthouse with the Eagles joining those rollercoaster Jaguars in 2017.

The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl and this year’s rapid risers will try to follow in their footsteps when the postseason gets underway next weekend.