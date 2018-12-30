Week 17 early inactives

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Cowboys at Giants

Cowboys: RB Ezekiel Elliott, T Tyron Smith, G Zack Martin, QB Mike White, LB Chris Covington, DL David Irving, DL Tyrone Crawford

Giants: WR Odell Beckham, LB Alec Ogletree, DE Mario Edwards, TE Rhett Ellison, WR Russell Shepard, TE Garrett Dickerson, S Kamrin Moore

Dolphins at Bills

Dolphins: CB Xavien Howard, QB David Fales, S T.J. McDonald, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, DT Kendrick Norton, WR Isaiah Ford

Bills: QB Derek Anderson, WR Deonte Thompson, RB Keith Ford, CB Ryan Lewis, LB Julian Stanford, DE Ryan Yarbrough, G Vladimir Ducasse

Lions at Packers

Lions: CB Nevin Lawson, CB Jamal Agnew, TE Luke Willson, DL Mitchell Loewen, WR Kenny Golladay, LB Nicholas Grigsby, C Leo Koloamatangi

Packers: WR Davante Adams, QB Tim Boyle, WR Equaniemeous St. Brown, CB Jaire Alexander, G Nico Siragusa, T Jason Spriggs, LB Kendal Donnerson

Jets at Patriots

Jets: CB Trumaine Johnson, QB Davis Webb, WR Jermaine Kearse, DB Brandon Bryant, OT Eric Smith, DL Destiny Vaeao, DL Folorunsu Fatukas

Patriots: WR Cordarrelle Patterson, DE Adrian Clayborn, S Obi Melifonwu, DE Keionta Davis, CB Duke Dawson, C/G James Ferentz, TE Jacob Hollister

Panthers at Saints

Panthers: DT Kawann Short, QB Cam Newton, G Trai Turner, WR Devin Funchess, CB Lorenzo Doss, DE Efe Obada, TE Jason Vander Laan

Saints: QB Drew Brees, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Ted Ginn, G Larry Warford, T Terron Armstead, T Jermon Bushrod, WR Simmie Cobbs

Falcons at Buccaneers

Falcons: G Wes Schweitzer, K Giorgio Tavecchio, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Ryan Neal, LB Bruce Carter, DT Justin Zimmer, DT Terrell McClain

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, WR DeSean Jackson, TE Tanner Hudson, DE Carl Nassib, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, CB David Rivers, S Josh Shaw

Jaguars at Texans

Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette, CB A.J. Bouye, QB Tanner Lee, WR Rashad Greene, FB Dimitri Flowers, CB Breon Borders, DT Eli Ankou

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, DT Brandon Dunn, RB D’Onta Foreman, DE Joel Heath, T Roderick Johnson, CB Johnathan Joseph, LB Josh Keyes