Week 17 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Cowboys at Giants
Cowboys: RB Ezekiel Elliott, T Tyron Smith, G Zack Martin, QB Mike White, LB Chris Covington, DL David Irving, DL Tyrone Crawford
Giants: WR Odell Beckham, LB Alec Ogletree, DE Mario Edwards, TE Rhett Ellison, WR Russell Shepard, TE Garrett Dickerson, S Kamrin Moore
Dolphins at Bills
Dolphins: CB Xavien Howard, QB David Fales, S T.J. McDonald, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, DT Kendrick Norton, WR Isaiah Ford
Bills: QB Derek Anderson, WR Deonte Thompson, RB Keith Ford, CB Ryan Lewis, LB Julian Stanford, DE Ryan Yarbrough, G Vladimir Ducasse
Lions at Packers
Lions: CB Nevin Lawson, CB Jamal Agnew, TE Luke Willson, DL Mitchell Loewen, WR Kenny Golladay, LB Nicholas Grigsby, C Leo Koloamatangi
Packers: WR Davante Adams, QB Tim Boyle, WR Equaniemeous St. Brown, CB Jaire Alexander, G Nico Siragusa, T Jason Spriggs, LB Kendal Donnerson
Jets at Patriots
Jets: CB Trumaine Johnson, QB Davis Webb, WR Jermaine Kearse, DB Brandon Bryant, OT Eric Smith, DL Destiny Vaeao, DL Folorunsu Fatukas
Patriots: WR Cordarrelle Patterson, DE Adrian Clayborn, S Obi Melifonwu, DE Keionta Davis, CB Duke Dawson, C/G James Ferentz, TE Jacob Hollister
Panthers at Saints
Panthers: DT Kawann Short, QB Cam Newton, G Trai Turner, WR Devin Funchess, CB Lorenzo Doss, DE Efe Obada, TE Jason Vander Laan
Saints: QB Drew Brees, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Ted Ginn, G Larry Warford, T Terron Armstead, T Jermon Bushrod, WR Simmie Cobbs
Falcons at Buccaneers
Falcons: G Wes Schweitzer, K Giorgio Tavecchio, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Ryan Neal, LB Bruce Carter, DT Justin Zimmer, DT Terrell McClain
Buccaneers: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, WR DeSean Jackson, TE Tanner Hudson, DE Carl Nassib, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, CB David Rivers, S Josh Shaw
Jaguars at Texans
Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette, CB A.J. Bouye, QB Tanner Lee, WR Rashad Greene, FB Dimitri Flowers, CB Breon Borders, DT Eli Ankou
Texans: WR Keke Coutee, DT Brandon Dunn, RB D’Onta Foreman, DE Joel Heath, T Roderick Johnson, CB Johnathan Joseph, LB Josh Keyes