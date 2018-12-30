With nothing to play for but the first overall pick, Cardinals surprisingly competitive

Getty Images

The Seahawks are playing for the No. 5 seed in the NFC. The Cardinals are playing for nothing other than the first overall pick in the draft. And yet we’ve got a game on in Seattle.

The Cardinals are trailing just 14-13 late in the first half and have played a surprisingly competitive game.

If the Cardinals lose, they’re guaranteed the first overall pick in the draft. If they win, they’ll probably fall behind the 49ers and Jets in the draft order.

The Seahawks are in the playoffs either way, but they could fall from the No. 5 seed to the No. 6 seed, depending on what happens in Minnesota today. Seattle is playing to win, but Arizona is making that hard.