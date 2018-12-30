Would Tom Coughlin hire Tom Coughlin to coach the Jaguars?

Getty Images

With Jaguars coach Doug Marrone’s status squarely in the “nobody knows” category, some are wondering whether the man who runs the football operation in Jacksonville would stay very close to home when hiring Marrone’s replacement, if Marrone ultimately is fired.

A question being asked in league circles is this: Would Jaguars V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin hire himself to coach the team?

The 72-year-old Coughlin last coached in 2015, his final season with the Giants. After a year out of football, Coughlin emerged as the top executive in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars would be required to comply with the Rooney Rule before hiring Coughlin, unless Coughlin’s contract contains a previously-unknown “coach-in-waiting” provision.

Regardless, if Coughlin wants to coach the Jaguars, he’ll likely find a way to do it. The question is whether he wants it.