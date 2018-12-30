Would Tom Coughlin hire Tom Coughlin to coach the Jaguars?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 30, 2018, 2:20 PM EST
Getty Images

With Jaguars coach Doug Marrone’s status squarely in the “nobody knows” category, some are wondering whether the man who runs the football operation in Jacksonville would stay very close to home when hiring Marrone’s replacement, if Marrone ultimately is fired.

A question being asked in league circles is this: Would Jaguars V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin hire himself to coach the team?

The 72-year-old Coughlin last coached in 2015, his final season with the Giants. After a year out of football, Coughlin emerged as the top executive in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars would be required to comply with the Rooney Rule before hiring Coughlin, unless Coughlin’s contract contains a previously-unknown “coach-in-waiting” provision.

Regardless, if Coughlin wants to coach the Jaguars, he’ll likely find a way to do it. The question is whether he wants it.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Would Tom Coughlin hire Tom Coughlin to coach the Jaguars?

  1. Mr. Coughlin, what makes you more qualified than the other candidates? “I beat Tom Brady in the Super Bowl…twice.” Good enough for me, job is yours.

  3. Or should Tom Coughlin fire David Caldwell and then fire his self, for failing to address or improve the inept Jaguars offense? Completely ignored the QB position and just blindly put all faith in Bortles, spent big money on Andrew Norwell who was a disappointment before being injured, lost Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns in FA and replace them with Donte Moncrief, and use a 1st round pick on a DT that looks out of place or lost when he’s on the field.

  4. Hard to see this being a good move.
    Maybe he could do the job well but doesn’t seem likely.
    Even if he does, how long will he be viable?

    He should already have the next guy lined up.
    Be smart, for a change.

  5. Coughlin is another one living off of his past. The Giants fired him, and you’d think they got rid of Belichick. The guy was a large reason for why they kept tanking year after year, and he’s had a large hand in what’s happened to the Jaguars. Who do you think stood on the table for Fournette at four? I’m sure it wasn’t Dave Caldwell.

  6. Coaching is in Coughlin’s blood. I heard a story about after retiring from the Giants Coughlin was a a park playing catch with his grandson when he noticed some kids were playing football close by and Coughlin went over and started yelling at the kids on what they were doing wrong and starting to put hem through pass route drills.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!