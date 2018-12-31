All four home teams favored in wild card round

Getty Images

The four division champions are favored to beat the four wild card teams in the opening round of the playoffs.

Various sports books have the following lines listed for this week’s four games:

Texans as 2 or 2.5-point favorites over the Colts.

Cowboys as 2.5 or 3-point favorites over the Seahawks.

Ravens as 2.5 or 3-point favorites over the Chargers.

Bears as 5.5 or 6-point favorites over the Eagles.

Those lines suggest all four games should be close and competitive, and we should have an opening weekend of good games. If the injury suffered by Nick Foles on Sunday turns out to be more serious than expected, that could shift the line to double digits for the Bears, but if Foles is good to go, there’s every reason to believe we’re going to see four good games.