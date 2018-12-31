Bengals expected to interview in-house head coaching candidates

AP

Marvin Lewis is out after 16 years in Cincinnati and some members of his coaching staff are reportedly set to interview with the team as part of the search for his replacement.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team plans to conduct interviews with members of the staff soon. Pelissero reports that the group is expected to include offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons.

It’s not clear whether Hue Jackson will also be on that list. He returned for a third stint on Lewis’ staff after being fired as the Browns’ head coach earlier this year and Lewis said at his press conference on Monday that he hoped Jackson would get a chance to speak to the team about the job.

Lazor joined the Bengals as quarterbacks coach in 2016 and moved up to offensive coordinator when Ken Zampese was fired last year. Simmons has been with the Bengals since 2003.