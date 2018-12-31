Bengals request interviews with Rams assistants Zac Taylor, Shane Waldron

Getty Images

It’s often said that the NFL is a copycat league and there are plenty of teams that would like to copy the success that the Rams have had over the last two seasons, so it’s no surprise that some of the teams in need of a new head coach this offseason are taking a look at Rams assistants.

There was word on Monday that the Cardinals have requested an interview with quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor and Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed that later in the day.

McVay also said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, that the Bengals have requested interviews with Taylor and passing game coordinator Shane Waldron. Both men would be available to interview this week as the Rams have a bye into the next round of the playoffs.

Waldron is in his first year in his current position and coached the team’s tight ends last year. He came to L.A. from Washington with McVay while Taylor has spent time with the Dolphins and the University of Cincinnati.