Bills sign Derek Anderson for 2019

The Bills brought in a pair of veteran quarterbacks during the regular season because of an injury to Josh Allen and Nathan Peterman’s ineffectiveness and they have signed both of them for next season.

Matt Barkley‘s contract extension was announced earlier this month and the Bills announced on Monday that they have also signed Derek Anderson for the 2019 season.

Anderson had a long run as Cam Newton‘s backup in Carolina, but was out of football when the Bills signed him in October. He went 42-of-70 for 465 yards and four interceptions in two games before suffering a concussion that led to Barkley’s arrival in Buffalo.

Allen talked about learning a lot from his more experienced teammates over the course of the season and the Bills likely saw the same value to having the mentors remain on hand as he heads into his second year.