Brandon Beane: I don’t believe LeSean McCoy is done

Getty Images

The 2019 season was a rough one for Bills running back LeSean McCoy, but that didn’t stop General Manager Brandon Beane from saying in early November that McCoy remained in the team’s plans for 2019.

McCoy’s play didn’t pick up between that point and the end of the regular season, but Beane’s thoughts on McCoy’s return for next season haven’t changed. McCoy, who finished with a career low 514 rushing yards, is due to make $6.2 million in 2019 and Beane said on Monday that he believes the veteran can be worth that price tag.

“He is part of our plan,” Beane said at a Monday press conference. “You saw some plays he still made yesterday. I think if we can improve in other areas, that will help LeSean. I’m not a believer that LeSean is done. I know you’re talking about his number is around $6 million. If he gets back to form and we get our offense going, I think he can still be a weapon.”

The Bills have work to do on their offensive line and at receiver as they head into quarterback Josh Allen‘s second season and it appears their hope is that improvements in those areas will help McCoy bounce back when they’re back on the field.