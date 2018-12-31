Broncos also request interview with Zac Taylor

Getty Images

Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor was expected to be a popular interview candidate this offseason, having spent the past two seasons working under Sean McVay.

The Broncos are the latest team to request permission to talk to Taylor, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Bengals and Cardinals also want to talk to Taylor about their openings.

Taylor, 35, was quarterbacks coach of the Rams this season after serving as assistant receivers coach last year. He previously has coached at Texas A&M, the University of Cincinnati and with the Dolphins.

He was the Dolphins quarterbacks coach in 2015 under Joe Philbin and became interim offensive coordinator that season.

Taylor played quarterback at Nebraska, going 18-11 as the Cornhuskers starter.