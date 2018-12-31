Broncos are believed to be eyeing John Harbaugh, Mike Shanahan

Getty Images

Yes, the Broncos will engage in a traditional coaching search, now that Vance Joseph has been fired after two failed seasons on the job. The final outcome could end up being decidedly non-conventional.

The chatter in league circles regarding Denver’s future continues to be that G.M. John Elway would like to find a way to hire Ravens coach John Harbaugh or, failing that, a path to returning Mike Shanahan to the franchise.

Shanahan, who was fired 11 years ago today by the Broncos, is 66 years old — younger than Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. Shanahan last coached in 2013, when his four-year stint in Washington ended. Shanahan clearly has wanted to get back in, but he has had no serious suitors.

Other than the Broncos, of course. Elway reportedly wanted to fire Vance Joseph and hire Shanahan a year ago. Two years ago, Elway hired Joseph at a time when he could have hired Kyle Shanahan, Mike’s son.

Vikings fans could be very interested in this potential development, since perhaps Mike would be inclined to trade Case Keenum for Kirk Cousins, straight up.