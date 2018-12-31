Broncos expected to interview Chuck Pagano

Getty Images

Chuck Pagano already has interviewed with the Packers. He is expected to get another with the Broncos, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Pagano, 58, spent the season as a consultant for the NFL. Pagano worked with officials, helping them understand how a coach views penalties called during a game.

The Colts fired him at the end of the 2017 season after six years at the helm.

Pagano went 53-43 in the regular season and 6-3 in the postseason.

The Broncos also reportedly have Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on their list of candidates.