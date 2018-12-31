Broncos fire Vance Joseph

Getty Images

After two losing seasons, the Vance Joseph era is over in Denver.

Joseph, the head coach who went 11-21 in his two years with the Broncos, was fired this morning.

That news comes as a surprise to exactly no one, as Joseph had been widely expected to get fired if he didn’t make the playoffs this season. Not only did Joseph not make the playoffs, but he didn’t even come close, and the Broncos seemed to get worse as the season went on.

Of course, John Elway, the man who runs the show in Denver, deserves some of the blame. Elway still hasn’t been able to find a good quarterback since signing Peyton Manning, and until he does, any coach he hires is going to struggle.

But whoever the quarterback is in Denver next year, he won’t be coached by Joseph. More changes are coming in Denver, but the big one is done.