Broncos fire Vance Joseph

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 31, 2018, 9:38 AM EST
After two losing seasons, the Vance Joseph era is over in Denver.

Joseph, the head coach who went 11-21 in his two years with the Broncos, was fired this morning.

That news comes as a surprise to exactly no one, as Joseph had been widely expected to get fired if he didn’t make the playoffs this season. Not only did Joseph not make the playoffs, but he didn’t even come close, and the Broncos seemed to get worse as the season went on.

Of course, John Elway, the man who runs the show in Denver, deserves some of the blame. Elway still hasn’t been able to find a good quarterback since signing Peyton Manning, and until he does, any coach he hires is going to struggle.

But whoever the quarterback is in Denver next year, he won’t be coached by Joseph. More changes are coming in Denver, but the big one is done.

11 responses to “Broncos fire Vance Joseph

  2. Lack of creativity in game plans, absolutely dreadful game management and he put this season on himself in 2018 by getting rid of long term position coaches and getting his “own guys” in who he said he could “coach these coaches better.” Wish him well, but he did a terrible job in Denver.

  3. As an AFCW rival fan I sincerely hope that Elway brings back Mike Shanahan as HC. If this happens then I can see this being a disaster (although on a smaller scale) to my Raiders bringing back Jon Gruden. And misery loves company.

  6. Elway should be fired too but I think ownership is pretty well stuck with him until he hangs it up. Elway is a god there, though maybe another bad coaching hire and another whiff at QB will move the good people of Denver towards reality.

  8. As a fan, I’m glad he’s gone..never liked the hire. But also as a fan, too bad fans themselves can’t be fired because Broncos have emerged as some of the dumbest people on Earth this year. It’s true.

  10. Marvin Lewis’ evil plan to make Hue Jackson the OC and Vance the DC of the Bengals is going perfectly. Alas, the SS Cincinnati will continue to sink and the only guy who could save the ship is an 83 yo curmudgeon who has already decided to go down with the ship.

  11. the broncos do seem to have a lot of talent. they definitely looked unmotivated against the raiders. case keenum played badly though for most of the year. thats a major reason they are sliding. he needs to make better decisions with the ball. the broncos arent a team that can turn it over and win. ball control, and play good d. i will say though that some of the coaches fired during and after this weekend clearly let it show that they dont care and were resigned to that fact. maybe thats why they arent good coaches. they succumb to adversity and accept their fate too easily. that being said, the broncos are falling further and further behind the chargers and chiefs in the west going forward. denver needs to get it going quick next year or they will have to start a full rebuild from top down.

