Broncos want to talk to Mike Munchak

Getty Images

The Broncos aren’t wasting any time lining up interviews after firing head coach Vance Joseph.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Broncos have asked permission to interview Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak for the vacancy.

Munchak, 58, went 22-26 in three years as the Titans head coach (2011-13) before returning to the sidelines as an assistant with the Steelers.

He’s a solid and sensible if not inspiring candidate, but hardly the kind of offensive innovator John Elway was said to be looking for.