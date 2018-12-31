Browns, Packers reportedly want to interview Dan Campbell

Getty Images

Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell has some head coaching experience and he’s drawing interest from teams looking for a new head coach this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns and Packers have requested permission to interview Campbell. Campbell could meet with them and any other interested teams this week because the Saints have a bye into the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Campbell got head coaching experience with the Dolphins in 2015 when he took over on an interim basis after Joe Philbin was fired. Campbell went 5-7 and Miami hired the since-fired Adam Gase was the year was out.

Campbell, who played 114 games as a tight end in the NFL from 1999-2008, joined the New Orleans staff in 2016.