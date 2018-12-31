Bruce Arians interested in Buccaneers job

Getty Images

Former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians has his eye on more than one coaching vacancy.

Despite previously saying the Browns job is the only one he’d consider, Arians told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that he would consider the Buccaneers job. Arians said he thinks highly of Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht and would like to work with him.

“I know Jason Licht. So, I would listen,” Arians said.

The Buccaneers would need permission from the Cardinals before interviewing Arians, as he resigned as Cardinals head coach while he still had time left on his contract. There’s been no indication that the Cardinals would stand in the way, but they could. Also complicating the Arians situation is that he is a member of the NFL Career Development Advisory Panel, meaning he is supposedly helping young coaches get ahead in the profession while simultaneously stumping for some jobs those coaches might want.

In Tampa Bay, Arians’ top job would be seeing if he could develop Jameis Winston, who hasn’t become the franchise quarterback the team was hoping he would be when they took him with the first overall pick in the draft. Arians has a good track record of working with quarterbacks.