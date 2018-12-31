Buccaneers, Cardinals and Dolphins request interviews with Eric Bieniemy

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a popular name in this year’s head coaching searches.

Monday’s report that the Jets requested an interview with Bieniemy was followed a short time later by word of interest from three more teams. Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports that the Buccaneers and Dolphins have requested interviews with Bieniemy and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media added the Cardinals to the list of teams that have put him on their lists.

Bieniemy is in his first season as coordinator after five seasons as the team’s running backs coach. Andy Reid calls the plays on offense in Kansas City, but that didn’t stop Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy from parleying Bieniemy’s job into head coaching gigs.

Their success has likely helped put Bieniemy’s name on radars around the league and he’s also on the league advisory committee’s list of recommended coaching candidates for this offseason.