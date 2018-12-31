Buccaneers “have a lot of faith” in Jameis Winston

Getty Images

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht held a press conference on Monday to discuss the firing of head coach Dirk Koetter, but the search for Koetter’s replacement wasn’t the only topic of conversation.

There was also the future of quarterback Jameis Winston after a Sunday report that the team intends to keep him on the roster in 2019. Winston’s fifth-year option calls for a salary of $20.9 million and Licht confirmed that Winston “will be here next year.”

“I saw Jameis bounce back later in the year and play well. We have a lot of faith in him,” Licht said, via 95.3 WDAE.

Winston served a three-game suspension to open the year and returned to the starting lineup in Week Six. He was benched in Week Eight and returned in Week 11 to quarterback the team the rest of the way. He was 244-of-378 for 2,992 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.