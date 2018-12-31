Cardinals cite “lack of competitiveness” for Steve Wilks firing

Getty Images

The Cardinals fired head coach Steve Wilks after one season on Monday and team president Michael Bidwill met the media later in the day to discuss the decision.

Bidwill’s answer was focused on the team giving up 200 more points than they scored while picking up the first overall pick in the 2019 draft.

“I looked at the record, I looked at the lack of competitiveness and the direction we were going in, I felt it was in the best interests of the organization,” Bidwill said.

Bidwill added that his conversations with Wilks about plans for 2019 didn’t leave him with the feeling that Wilks was the right coach to get the team pointed in the right direction. He went on to say that “he didn’t get it right” last year and will keep his cards closer to his chest during the search this time around. He did say the team has reached out to coaches who are currently out of the league and that he expects to begin the process of requesting interviews on Monday.

Bidwill also made it clear that he has “a lot of confidence” in General Manager Steve Keim despite the team’s inability to compete this year, so Keim will join him in trying to find the right guy on this year’s spin of the coaching carousel.