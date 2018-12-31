Cardinals request interview with Rams QB coach Zac Taylor

Getty Images

The Cardinals are hoping that their next head coach will be able to elicit the kind of second-year improvement that the Rams saw from Jared Goff after Sean McVay was hired, so it’s not too surprising that one of the coaches they want to talk to had a hand in the Rams offense.

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals have requested permission to interview Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor. The Cardinals fired Steve Wilks on Monday after Wilks went 3-13 in his only season with the team.

Taylor is in his first season as the quarterbacks coach for the Rams and he spent 2017 as an assistant wide receivers coach. He had previously been the offensive coordinator for the University of Cincinnati and the quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins when Joe Philbin was the head coach in Miami.

He’s never been a head coach, but that was also true of McVay so he’s not going to be counted out for that hole in his resume.