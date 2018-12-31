Cardinals request permission to interview Dan Campbell

Getty Images

The Cardinals have become the latest team to request permission to interview Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Campbell, who also serves as the team’s tight ends coach, also is expected to interview with the Packers and the Browns.

Campbell served as the Dolphins’ interim head coach in 2015 after Joe Philbin was fired, going 5-7. The Dolphins showed interest in hiring Campbell for the job before settling on Adam Gase, who they fired today.

Campbell, 42, played tight end for the Giants, Cowboys, Lions and Saints in a 10-year NFL career.

He began his coaching career with the Dolphins in 2010 and earned his stripes in Miami before his firing after the 2015 season. Campbell joined Sean Payton’s staff in 2016.