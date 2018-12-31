Chris Grier now controls the Miami football operation

Getty Images

Ozzie Newsome’s looming retirement would have left the NFL with no minority coach or executive having full control over a football operation. Monday’s surprising moves in Miami have resulted in Dolphins G.M. Chris Grier — who previously did not have control over the football operation — securing complete and total authority.

Grier now runs the front office, and Grier will hire the next head coach. The new coach will report directly to Grier.

That will be a different approach than the Dolphins employed with Adam Gase as the coach. Gase reported directly to owner Stephen Ross. Also, Gase had full control over the football operation.

Grier will have no one between him and Ross; former V.P. of football operations Mike Tannenbaum has been reassigned by Ross to a job outside of football operations. It’s unclear what Tannenbaum will be doing, but he won’t be doing anything with the football side of the business.

It’s a dramatic reshaping of the football organization, with Ross opting for a more traditional G.M. position, and entrusting that full authority to Grier.