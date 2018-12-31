Chris Grier takes over as head of football operations in Miami

Getty Images

The Dolphins fired head coach Adam Gase on Monday and the announcement of that move also revealed other changes to the power structure in Miami.

As expected, the team announced that executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum will no longer continue in that role. Per the team, he has been reassigned to another role while General Manager Chris Grier has been promoted to run the team’s football operations.

Grier will report to Dolphins owner Stephen Ross in that role and the team announced that the new coach will report to Grier. That’s a change from the structure with Gase and Tannenbaum and Ross said in a statement that the team wanted “a more streamlined structure for accountability” as they move forward.

Grier has worked for the Dolphins since 2000 and went from director of college scouting to G.M. in 2016.