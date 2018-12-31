Dirk Koetter front-runner to become Atlanta’s offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Dirk Koetter may have seen his future Sunday while coaching his final game with the Buccaneers.

Koetter, whom the Bucs fired Monday, is the leading candidate to become the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Koetter makes sense, having served as Atlanta’s offensive coordinator from 2012-14.

The Falcons fired all three coordinators Monday, day after beating Koetter’s Bucs 34-32 to finish 7-9 on the season.

Former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell also is scheduled to interview with the Falcons to replace offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Ledbetter quoted a team source saying the hiring of an offensive coordinator “should move pretty fast.”