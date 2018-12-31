Dolphins, Broncos want to talk to Vic Fangio

AP

The Bears held onto defensive coordinator Vic Fangio when they fired John Fox a year ago, but they may not be able to hold onto him for Matt Nagy’s second year as their head coach.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos and Dolphins have both requested permission to speak with Fangio about the head coaching vacancies they created on Monday.

Fangio has been the defensive coordinator for five NFL teams over a pro coaching career that began in the USFL and is in his fourth season with the Bears. Chicago allowed the fewest points in the league this year and ranked third in yards allowed on their way to a NFC North title.

Teams wishing to speak to Fangio will have to wait until after the Bears play the Eagles in the Wild Card round.