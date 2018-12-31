Dolphins fire Adam Gase

Getty Images

Word last week was that the Dolphins planned to fire executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum, but intended to hold onto head coach Adam Gase.

The team never said anything publicly before or after losing to the Bills to end their season with a 7-9 record, however, and now comes word that they’ve decided on more sweeping changes. Per multiple reports, the team has fired Gase after three years on the job.

Gase’s first season ended with a playoff berth, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed their postseason game with a knee injury and then missed all of last season for the same reason. Tannehill returned this year, but continued to miss time with injuries and the team lost players at many other spots.

That didn’t stop them from getting to 7-6 through 13 games, but they lost the final three games of the year by a combined score of 100-31 and it seems the ugly end convinced Dolphins owner Stephen Ross that it was time for a larger shakeup.

Tannehill’s exit was expected to be part of the offseason plan in Miami before Gase was out the door. That may still be the case, but the new coach will surely have some say in that and other big decisions to come.