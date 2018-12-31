Dolphins, Packers want to interview Mike Munchak too

Getty Images

The Broncos have some company when it comes to a desire to interview Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak for their head coaching vacancy.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Packers and Dolphins are also interested in speaking to Munchak. With the Steelers’ season over, Munchak is free to begin interviewing with teams immediately.

In addition to his work putting together a strong line in Pittsburgh, Munchak also brings head coaching experience to the table. He went 22-26 from 2011 to 2013 as the head coach in Tennessee.

The Packers have been linked with many names since the end of the regular season and they’ve already interviewed two other former NFL head coaches in Chuck Pagano and Jim Caldwell. The Dolphins requested interviews with Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.