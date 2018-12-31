Dolphins request interview with Kris Richard

AP

A second team has requested to interview Cowboys assistant Kris Richard.

The Dolphins have joined the Jets in contacting the Cowboys, seeking permission to talk to Richard, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Dolphins have a long list of interview candidates, including Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Richard, 39, has earned credit this season for the Cowboys ranking seventh in total defense and sixth in points allowed. He joined defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli in Dallas as secondary coach and passing game coordinator in the offseason after being fired as the Seahawks defensive coordinator.

The Cowboys play the Seahawks in the wild-card round of the postseason Saturday night.

Richard spent three seasons as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator.