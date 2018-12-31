Doug Marrone confirms Jags voided Leonard Fournette’s guarantees

Posted by Josh Alper on December 31, 2018, 11:53 AM EST
Getty Images

A report on Sunday indicated that the Jaguars removed the remaining guarantees on running back Leonard Fournette‘s rookie deal as a result of the 2017 first-round pick’s suspension for leaving the bench to join a fight during a game against the Bills.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone was asked about that report at a Monday press conference and Marrone confirmed, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, that the team made the move. Fournette can challenge the move, which affects the $7.1 million salary he’s set to make over the next two seasons.

If the guarantees are stripped from that money, the Jaguars would be able to cut Fournette with no financial repercussions. A likelier avenue to pursue would likely be an attempt to trade him to another team in hope of acquiring some draft compensation they can use toward building a better team than the one that was on the field in 2018.

Given that Fournette was chastised by executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin at the end of an injury-plagued season marked by limited on-field production, taking one of those two routes and removing Fournette from the roster seems like a real possibility.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

31 responses to “Doug Marrone confirms Jags voided Leonard Fournette’s guarantees

  6. He’s due 2.9MM so he will be back in 2019. Plus, the FO would look stupid cutting their #1 pick after 2 years.

    But if he has another year like this, the team may cut him instead of paying him 4.167

  7. So because he was sitting on the bench while he was injured and not playing, you find a loophole through his suspension (in which he was protecting his teammate)and void his guarantees?? SMH

  8. To think how disappointed I felt as a Panthers when when the Jags took him just in front of us and we had to settle for Christian McCaffery. Glad I’m not a GM.

  9. Wow. Hard to believe it’s come to this. I think he’s always going to be an injury prone player at the most injury prone position, and it seems he’s not overly eager to play through an injury.

    At this point I’d assume he plays elsewhere (or sits elsewhere) next season.

  10. indiapalealeblog says:
    December 31, 2018 at 11:56 am
    He’s due 2.9MM so he will be back in 2019. Plus, the FO would look stupid cutting their #1 pick after 2 years.
    *****************************************
    Our FO already looks stupid for innumerable reasons. No worries there.

    A perfect fit for the Cowboys for a #3. Take the load off Zeke, provide injury/suspension insurance for Zeke, etc. Oh wait, LF27 is either injured or suspended most of the time himself.

  11. AutonomousThinker7 says:

    So because he was sitting on the bench while he was injured and not playing, you find a loophole through his suspension (in which he was protecting his teammate)and void his guarantees?? SMH

    Reading is hard…

    the Jaguars removed the remaining guarantees on running back Leonard Fournette‘s rookie deal as a result of the 2017 first-round pick’s suspension for leaving the bench to join a fight during a game against the Bills.

  16. When talking running backs I’d almost rather have a guy like Chris Carson who was a very late round draft pick and nobody knows. He has every incentive to work his butt off to become what he was dreaming the other night.

    Meanwhile Leonard fournette is already a superstar in his mind…no more pain for him…that is too hard.

  19. They are looking to trade him. You don’t cut a player’s salary if you want him to be motivated on your team. They’re making his salary less of a road block for another team to take the trade bait.

  23. So what kind of trade value would he have? His contract isn’t for much $, but he’s proven to be a malcontent and injury prone. If I were a GM, I don’t think I’d even want to give up a 5th or 6th for him. I’d rather just draft a young hungry guy.

  24. One poster thinks Fornette is getting a raw deal. Hilarious. It is well past time players be held to the same standard as every other person with a job in this country. The players get away with murder (literally). If you acted 1% as bad as these childish and immature players, you would be standing in an unemployment line. If you acted that way as often as some players, you would be on welfare because no employer would find your job skills worth the trouble.

  25. They aren’t going to get much for him. If I were a team I’d pass and just draft a RB on the second day. It’d be better than Fragile Fournette and his attitude. He’s guaranteed to miss eight games a year.

    Some team might agree to a conditional pick or maybe a third-day pick but that’s about it. The Jags will take a cap hit of almost $9M (prorated signing bonus) if they part ways with him too but getting rid of Bortles will save them $14M so that will make up for it.

    Fournette has played in 21 games and made nearly $20M. Is it any wonder these guys have no motivation?

  28. I love this move. This bum has been selfish SOB from the minute he arrived. I’d love for them to cut his behind and send a message to these kids that they need to get their act together.
    Time to set the precedent that this cannot and will not be tolerated.

  30. How common is this practice? There are guys who get multi game suspensions for the substance abuse policy who don’t get their guarantees voided.

    It smacks of Jacksonville having buyer’s remorse on taking Fournette so high when the average fan could tell you that an RB’s shelf life is so short that you only grab one high if you have the line or QB to take advantage of them immediately.

  31. I’m here to publicly announce that I was dead wrong on Fournette and McCaffrey. I thought McCaffrey was nothing more than a glorified scatback…I was dead wrong

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!