Duke quarterback Daniel Jones enters draft

In a year with no clear-cut top quarterback, there’s an early entry who could end up being the first one taken.

According to Steve Wiseman of the Raleigh News and Observer, Duke quarterback Daniel Jones is leaving school early and declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound former walk-on led Duke to an 8-5 record, completing 60.5 percent of his passes, with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He fits the classic profile, and said he was advised by the NFL he’d be a first-round pick.

“I don’t think I would have made this decision if I wouldn’t have been projected to go early,” Jones said.

Being tutored by Duke coach David Cutcliffe (who had some success with some guy named Peyton Manning) won’t hurt his prospects either, though the top of this year’s draft is populated by teams without clear and pressing needs at the position.