Eagles confirm Nick Foles will start on Sunday

December 31, 2018
Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was hopeful after Sunday’s win over Washington that his injured ribs wouldn’t stop him from playing against the Bears next weekend, but added he was going for more tests on Monday.

A report about Monday’s test results indicated he’d be good to go and head coach Doug Pederson confirmed as much at his press conference a short time later. Pederson said “everything was good” with Foles’ tests and that the quarterback is “feeling good” as the week of preparation for the Bears gets underway.

Pederson said he didn’t anticipate a need to change Foles’ practice routine, but that the team would do so if necessary when they get on the field later this week.

Pederson was asked about Carson Wentz‘s status and said there was no update, which means Nate Sudfeld should be backing up Foles again in Chicago.

20 responses to “Eagles confirm Nick Foles will start on Sunday

  2. I haven’t gotten goose bumps like that since it was announced that Daniel LaRusso was going to fight!

    I have the tune from the Karate Kid in my head. The one before Nick Foles er I mean Daniel LaRusso gives Johnny some of that Crane Action!

    Go Nick Foles and Go Philadelphia Eagles!

  4. Don’t even bother bringing out the Crisco to grease the lamp posts. Iggles backed into the playoffs thanks to the Bears and now will be sent out of the playoffs thanks to the Bears.

  7. jman967 says:
    December 31, 2018 at 1:14 pm
    Foles is going to go on another tear and beat the Chiefs in the SB.
    Philly will burn down and they will trade Wentz.

    ———————————————————–

    Philly didnt burn down last year. It was a rather civil celebration except for the horse punch thing from one out of town knucklehead. Your impression of Philly fans is disappointing. Its the best crowd to be in.

    They won’t beat Bears. They got blown out by the Saints, and they can’t hang with the Chiefs.

  9. What if Wentz becomes healthy and they’re in the divisional round of the playoffs… Do they start Wentz?

  11. Last year was an accident, the pure definition of outlier. Glad you had your fun, but it’s going to be awhile until Eagles win the tournament again. This year they’re the weakest team and just taking up space. Most Philly fans don’t even realize that they would have lost the super bowl if Wentz started.

  12. To everyone saying they won’t beat the Bears or Saints… You would of said the same thing for the Rams and Texans who the Eagles DESTROYED before taking their foot off the pedal.

    You are underestimating this Foles-led Eagles team and its gonna make you look stupid lol.

  13. Eagles will be done after Sunday. Bears defense is just a little better than Washington’s. Should be fun to watch.

  14. The Bears chose the Eagles as their first round opponent for a reason and Sunday you will see why. That secondary has had too many injuries. They can’t cover the Bears or anyone’s WR’s.

  15. iwaswhitecastleisafoodgroup says:
    December 31, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Nick, meet Khalil. Khalil, meet Nick’s rib cage.
    ……………………………………….
    Khalil , meet Lane Johnson ( and Jason Peters ).

  16. I dont see another Eagles run, but if it were to happen I honestly dont know what the Eagles do in the off-season. I cant see them guaranteeing Foles that 20 mil…but with Wentz being Wentz, who knows. I would probably exercise the 20 mill option ONLY because Wentz is still cheap going into year 4 of his rookie deal.

  17. Whatever magic foles has will end when they play the Bears and lose.
    —————————————

    The Eagles is one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. If I were Matt Naggy, I would have lost yesterday just to play that poor excuse of a team called the Vikings instead of the Eagles. I would not be surprised if the Eagles beat the Bears.

  19. winged warrior says:
    December 31, 2018 at 1:54 pm
    iwaswhitecastleisafoodgroup says:
    December 31, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Nick, meet Khalil. Khalil, meet Nick’s rib cage.
    ……………………………………….
    Khalil , meet Lane Johnson ( and Jason Peters ).
    ———————————————–
    Sure, double team him. Nick gets to meet Hicks, Goldman, Floyd, Smith … I can go on.

    Seriously though it should be a fun game to watch.

  20. The Eagles look much different since Nick Foles started playing QB. The entire team seems to have found their groove. The game between them and the Bears will be like a heavyweight boxing match. I give the Eagles the edge because Foles is a more experienced QB than Trubisky. It’s been a big surprise to see how accurate Foles is when he throws long balls.

