Eagles confirm Nick Foles will start on Sunday

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was hopeful after Sunday’s win over Washington that his injured ribs wouldn’t stop him from playing against the Bears next weekend, but added he was going for more tests on Monday.

A report about Monday’s test results indicated he’d be good to go and head coach Doug Pederson confirmed as much at his press conference a short time later. Pederson said “everything was good” with Foles’ tests and that the quarterback is “feeling good” as the week of preparation for the Bears gets underway.

Pederson said he didn’t anticipate a need to change Foles’ practice routine, but that the team would do so if necessary when they get on the field later this week.

Pederson was asked about Carson Wentz‘s status and said there was no update, which means Nate Sudfeld should be backing up Foles again in Chicago.