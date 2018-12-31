Falcons fire all three coordinators

Getty Images

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn isn’t losing his job on Black Monday, but his top assistants are.

All three of the Falcons’ top assistants — offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams coach Keith Armstrong — are on the way out, according to multiple reports.

It was an extremely disappointing season in Atlanta, where the Falcons thought Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Co. would make them Super Bowl contenders in a year when the Super Bowl is being played in their home stadium. Instead, they finished 7-9.

Still, the Falcons’ offense and special teams were pretty good this year. The biggest problem was the defense, and head coach Dan Quinn is a defensive coach. It’s odd that the assistants are taking the fall for a disappointing season that could easily be pinned first and foremost on the head coach. But Falcons owner Arthur Blank is going to give Quinn another year to get things turned around.