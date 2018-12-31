Falcons interviewing Darrell Bevell for OC opening

Getty Images

A report earlier this month foreshadowed Monday’s firing of Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and put forth the name of former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell as a possible replacement.

Bevell worked with the Falcons in the spring as a consultant and he was on the Seattle staff at the same time that Dan Quinn ran the defense for Pete Carroll, so he checks a lot of boxes as a candidate. It seems the team will get to see which other ones he might check as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bevell is interviewing for the job. He was not on a staff this season after spending seven years running the offense in Seattle and five years doing the same for the Vikings.

The Falcons also let go defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong. Quinn will be taking over the defensive coordinator duties in 2019.