Frank Reich: This one is special

The Colts were 1-5 six games into Frank Reich’s head coaching career and it looked like any thoughts of advancing to the playoffs would have to wait until at least next season.

Neither the Colts nor Reich was ready to start thinking that way, however, and the team is going to the playoffs this year after Sunday night’s win capped a run of nine wins in 10 games. Reich knows a thing or two about comebacks from his playing days in college and the NFL and discussed this turnaround in the wake of beating the Titans.

“What I love about some of those moments is that it’s just all about the team,” Reich said, via The Athletic. “This one is special, just because it’s not just one game. … It not only takes the whole team, but it takes the whole team for 10 weeks. So, that’s very special.”

The Colts will be underdogs in Houston next Saturday, but counting them out seems unwise given how things have unfolded so far this season.