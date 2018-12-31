Gregg Williams and Freddie Kitchens will interview for Browns job

Getty Images

The Browns had more success under interim coach Gregg Williams and interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens than they’ve had in a generation or so.

So it stands to reason they’d have a shot at the full-time job.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Browns General Manager John Dorsey said that both Williams and Kitchens will get a chance to interview for the full-time head coaching job, but said the process will be “thorough and deliberate.”

Dorsey said he’d interview Williams tomorrow. While the recent success gives his candidacy a boost (and certainly caused more letters to come flooding in), Williams still carries the stain of Bountygate, which caused him to be suspended an entire season. But Dorsey said Williams “has paid his penalty” and would get a fair shot at the job.

Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America reported this morning that Williams wasn’t considered a serious candidate.

The Browns have also asked for permission to interview Patriots assistant Brian Flores, and have contacted former Packers coach Mike McCarthy.