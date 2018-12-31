Iowa State coach declines offer to interview with Jets

Getty Images

The Jets are moving quickly to put together a list of candidates for their head coaching vacancy, but it won’t include one of the popular names among college coaches.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell declined a chance to interview with the Jets.

A product of Mount Union, the 39-year-old Campbell has risen quickly from his first head coaching job at Toledo, and is 19-19 in three seasons at Iowa State.

The Jets have already asked to talk to NFL assistants Todd Monken, Kris Richard, and Eric Bieniemy as they look for a replacement for Todd Bowles.