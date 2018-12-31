Jachai Polite declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

Florida linebacker Jachai Polite announced his intention to forgo his final season and declare for the NFL draft.

“I can’t wait to prove to NFL teams that I can be and will be the best defensive lineman in the NFL,” Polite tweeted Monday. “The lessons I have learned in Gainesville will carry with me to the next level, with my goal always being the same… #RetireMoms.”

Polite is projected as a first-round pick after making 11 sacks and a school-record six forced fumbles.

Gators offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor also announced he will skip his senior season.