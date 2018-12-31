Jaguars fire more assistants

Getty Images

Doug Marrone kept his job, but many of his assistants won’t.

Besides firing running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley on Monday, the Jaguars also parted ways with defensive backs coach Perry Fewell, offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and defensive line coach Marion Hobby, Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Jacksonville fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during the season.

The Jaguars ranked 27th in total offense, including 26th in passing, which is why the team will overhaul that side of the ball. Jacksonville is expected to have a new starting quarterback next season, too.