Jamal Adams on Jets: “We need more players”

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams liked coach Todd Bowles, but Todd Bowles has already been fired.

The guy who drafted Adams — General Manager Mike Maccagnan — remains on the job, and Adams effectively said he needed to do a better job.

“We need more players and we need more dogs, simple as that,” Adams said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Adams was asked if Bowles was merely a scapegoat, and he replied: “Hey, man, I always support my coach. . . . I’ve always said what I’ve said, and it’s not his fault, if that answers your question.”

“You have to go get players, man,” he said. “You have to get big-time players. It’s simple. You look at the Saints. You look at the Rams. You look at the Chicago Bears. You look at all those teams. You have to go get players.

“We have talent. We’re just not all the way there,” he continued. “You can’t beat around the bush. That’s why we’ve been losing. We’ve been beating around the bush. You can’t beat around the bush. You have to get real with yourself.”

Adams was their only Pro Bowl player on defense or offense, and other than the promise of quarterback Sam Darnold, there isn’t a glut of young talent there. But they do have around $100 million in cap room, so Maccagnan has plenty to play with, as he prepares to be part of a coaching search which apparently means he’s safe.