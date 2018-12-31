Jets ask to talk to Eric Bieniemy for coaching vacancy

Getty Images

The Andy Reid coaching tree could spout another branch. At the very least, being among the leaves gets one noticed.

Accoring to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have requested permission to talk to Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their coaching vacancy.

Bieniemy’s name was on the league advisory committee’s list of suggestions, and the numbers Kansas City has put up this year help (though he doesn’t call plays).

The 49-year-old has also worked as a running backs coach with the Vikings, and was a coordinator at the University of Colorado.

He played nine seasons in the league with the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles.