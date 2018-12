Getty Images

The Jets plan to interview former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.

Caldwell, 63, has interviewed with the Packers already. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns also have interest in talking to Caldwell.

Caldwell coached the Colts from 2009-2011 and the Lions from 2014-2017. He served as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator in between.

He was 62-50 as a head coach during the regular season and 2-4 in the postseason.